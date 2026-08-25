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Balclutha rest-home resident left with ‘smelly and infected’ wounds in weeks before death

A recent Health and Disability Commissioner report criticises care of a vulnerable resident at Clutha Views Village, Balclutha, operated by Heritage Lifecare. Photo: Richard Davison
A recent Health and Disability Commissioner report criticises care of a vulnerable resident at Clutha Views Village, Balclutha, operated by Heritage Lifecare. Photo: Richard Davison
A recent Health and Disability Commissioner report criticises care of a vulnerable resident at Clutha Views Village, Balclutha, operated by Heritage Lifecare. Photo: Richard Davison
Richard Davison
Richard Davison
Richard DavisonBureau chief - South Otago
Tuesday, August 25, 2026
Otago|South Otago