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FACTBOX:
Clutha Primary Schools 2026 Mathalon frontrunners
Year 5:
1. Clutha Valley Pi-rates
2. Warepa Number Ninjas
3. Rosebank One
Year 6:
1. Clutha Valley AlgeBros
2. BPS Hexagons
3. Kai Gold
Year 7:
1. Rosebank Four
2. Clutha Valley Calculators
3. BPS Parallelograms / Waiwera Speedy Smarts / Warepa Maths Mavericks
Year 8:
1. Clutha Valley Digits
2. Rosebank Six
3. Kai Calculators
Think of a number, add 18, then divide by 4 to get an answer of 12.
What was the original number?*
Balclutha Primary School (BPS) mathletes Aubree Watt, 10, Marama Pearson, 9, Rokus Ootes, 9 and Jonty Inglis, 10, mustered nerves and excitement to answer a series of such questions, for their first Clutha schools’ Mathalon at TPŌMA on Wednesday, August 19.
The novice team said they had practised a little at school, before taking on dozens of other competitors to place fourth in their year 5 competition.
‘‘It was a great day, with a lot of kids having a fantastic time,’’ BPS teacher Linda Swallow said.
‘‘The markers were impressed with the maths skills, the teamwork and the great manners showed by the students.
“They were all a credit to their schools.”
The following day, in Dunedin, the Clutha Valley and BPS year 6 teams went on to place 3rd and 5th respectively at the Otago Mathalon, Mrs Swallow said.
(*And the answer? 30)