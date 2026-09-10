Iosefa Setu’s work supporting Samoan families and seasonal workers in Balclutha has earned him a Clutha District Council Community Award.

Mr Setu was recognised for his leadership and service to the district, including his role in establishing and funding the Clutha District Samoan Society.

He arrived in Clutha in 2016 as a church minister and said the society developed from a need he saw among Samoan people, particularly seasonal workers who struggled to find places where they felt at home.

‘‘When we first came, the only Samoans around were the seasonal workers.

“And usually there was nowhere to make them feel home.

“I know the locals were trying their best to know some of them, most of them open-minded, some maybe with the mentality we were just here to work . . . culturally, there’s no one else understands the Samoan [like] a Samoan.’’ he said

The Samoan Society was established about 2021 to providing a place where people could meet, speak their language and practise their culture while settling into the wider community.

Mr Setu said its purpose was to help Samoan people maintain their cultural identity while contributing to New Zealand society but his work extended to support Fijian, Kiribati and other migrant families with schooling, settlement and integration challenges.

He also helped bring together Samoan churches across the district, and secured grants and backing for community activities.

Mr Setu said the work had sometimes involved challenges, but the intention was always to help people become part of the wider community.

‘‘We are not here to dominate, but we are here.

“We know who we are and we just want to be part of the community to serve the wider community.’’

Mr Setu said he was not expecting the award and was ‘‘overwhelmed and happy’’ to learn his contribution had been noticed.

His time in Clutha is now nearing an end, with the catholic minister, his wife and their four children preparing to move to Melbourne in for a new church appointment.

He said Clutha would remain home for the family, with his mother-in-law buried locally and they intended to return for visits.

The community awards recognised groups, individuals and year 13 students for volunteer work across the district, with eight individual awards presented this year.

The council acknowledged Mr Setu’s departure would leave a gap in the community.