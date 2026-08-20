SOCC — McLellan Freight Catlins Rallysprint 2026 results:

Rank Name Class Day one Day two Combined

1 Gilmour Emma Class D 4wd 6min 18.64sec 6min 16.0sec 12min 34.68sec

2 Graves Andrew Class D 4wd 6min 19.24sec 6min 17.7sec 12min 36.96sec

3 Smith Tim Class D 4wd 6min 32.46sec 6min 27.4sec 12min 59.89sec

4 McCrostie Duncan Class D 4wd 6min 35.47sec 6min 32.3sec 13min 7.76sec

5 Verdoner Jareb Class C 2wd 1600&Over 6min 57.56sec 6min 38.2sec 13min 35.73sec

6 Mills Barry Class C 2wd 1600&Over 6min 54.58sec 6min 58.8sec 13min 53.39sec

7 Hoy Wayne Class D 4wd 6min 58.93sec 6min 54.9sec 13min 53.78sec

8 Terry Phil Class D 4wd 6min 50.60sec 7min 4.7sec 13min 55.25sec

9 Warren Ian Class B 2wd 0-1600 7min 3.66sec 6min 54.1sec 13min 57.72sec

10 King Brayden Class D 4wd 7min 6.14sec 6min 54.2sec 14min 0.32sec

18 Roughan Paul Class A 0-1300 7min 14.36sec 7min 3.5sec 14min 17.84sec

DNF Bond Dean Class D 4wd 6min 33.64sec DNF DNF

There were mixed fortunes for local drivers during the McLellan Freight Catlins Rallysprint during the weekend.

While seasoned performer Dean Bond went out to a mechanical on day two, fellow Balclutha driver Jareb Verdoner blitzed his way to a class C win and fifth place overall in his classic MkII Escort.

The rally was won by Dunedin’s Emma Gilmour in her Citroen C3, closely followed by Andrew Graves (Gore) and Tim Smith (Canterbury) in second and third.

South Otago Car Club secretary Paul Goatley said the club was pleased with entries for the event, which was also incident-free.

“We’ve had good entries of more than 40 and despite slightly disappointing weather on the Saturday, things brightened up for a classic day of driving on some of the best roads in the country on Sunday.

“Sunday’s Cannibal Bay Rd is such an iconic drive, with a great mix of technical and fast stretches and I know all our drivers had a fantastic time out there.”

Goatley praised Verdoner for the “drive of the day”, overcoming a weather-challenged, day one, Puaho Rd time of 6min 57.56sec with a slick, 6min 38.2sec on day two (combined 13min 35.73sec).

Only fellow Balclutha driver Barry Mills came close in class C, chalking up a combined 13min 53.39sec.

Goatley thanked sponsors for their continuing support and said the club looked forward to returning next year under the Hawkeswood Mining Deep South Rallysprint Series banner once more.