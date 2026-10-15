A sea of boxes has arrived from Italy, for the Elsie Stewart Community Library and Pool project in Milton.

The boxes contained the components for the 25m pool and learner pool, manufactured by Italian company Myrtha Pools.

A Clutha District Council spokeswoman said staff had expressed “relief” at the shipment’s timely arrival, which was now stored safely in construction partner Calder Stewart’s Milton warehouse.

“Their arrival is a great relief to the council team working on this project, because of the impacts on shipping due to the war on Iran.

“Work is progressing well in the pool area with the big crawler crane lifting in the last of the roof, which is scheduled to be weathertight by the end of October. Work has also begun in earnest on the library portion of the project, and people will see this taking shape from State Highway 1.”

The 11-tonne shipment, on 112 pallets, consisted of modular, hot-laminated, PVC-coated, stainless-steel panels that bolted together, the spokeswoman said.

Similar pools had been used at Olympic Games and other international events, she said.

“No structural welding is required. Waterproofing combines hot-laminated PVC layers and hot-welded joints on floor membranes.”

The library-pool complex is expected to open in early 2028.