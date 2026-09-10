SIT Telford’s specialised facilities are proving the Clutha campus’ credentials as an equine training centre.

Telford’s covered arena hosted the 2026 Winter Show Jumping Series for about 40 riders of different ages and abilities. The series, which concluded on August 29, involved one event per month, over a four-month period.

The main organiser of the series was Telford equine manager Casey Evans, who leads the campus’ level 3 & 4 New Zealand sports horse and grooming certificate programme.

‘‘Four years ago when we started back up after Covid, we had six students,’’ Ms Evans said, ‘‘For 2027, we already have 13 enrolments.’’

The winter series included junior, lower-height and open rings, giving younger and more experienced riders an opportunity to compete in the Telford arena.

Balclutha rider Sonya Verdoner successfully took part with her granddaughter Keeley, both winning their respective classes.

Keeley and grandmother Sonya Verdoner at the Telford Winter Show Jumping Series prizegiving in the equine arena, recently. Photo: Supplied

“She’s [Casey Evans] really getting teams together, bringing in the locals,” Mrs Verdoner said.

“She’s creating an amazing place [where] everyone can get together, ride and compete with her support and everything.”

Ms Evans’ fulltime, full-year equine courses at Telford attract students from all over New Zealand.

nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz