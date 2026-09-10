This week’s Silver Fern Farms Local Legend is Alan Duthie, of Clydevale.

Mr Duthie was nominated for his many years of service to the Clutha Valley Tuapeka Heritage Trust, where he had served as chairman since its foundation in 1998.

Mr Duthie said he had stepped down recently, confident the heritage assets overseen by the trust were safely conserved for generations to come.

“We set up the trust to keep the Tuapeka Punt going, and acquired various buildings thereafter. There are others more deserving of this nomination, but I’m pleased the trust’s work has been acknowledged.”

Although his preferred cut of lamb was neck chop, he and his family would enjoy their Silver Fern Farms leg of lamb, he said.

“We’ll have to get the grandsons over to help us eat it. It’ll soon disappear with their help.”

Nominate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by emailing info@cluthaleader.co.nz with your reasons for the nomination and a contact number.