It’s time to celebrate your Silver Fern Farms Local Legends by cranking up your nominations, Clutha.

Former horseback stockman Colin Ward, of Balclutha, came forward with a shout-out.

Struggling to find his PIN at the supermarket checkout recently, the woman behind him solved Mr Ward’s embarrassment with a flick of her bank card for his bread, butter and Otago Daily Times, and was gone before he could ask her name.

‘‘There’s too much attention on the negative,’’ he told the Clutha Leader.

‘‘You’ve got to encourage kindness everywhere you can, so if you can find out who that lady was, she deserves the leg of lamb.’’

Unable to track down the Good Samaritan concerned, Mr Ward’s sentiment itself merited rewarding, in the spirit of Silver Fern Farms Local Legends.

‘‘You don’t have to broker world peace or cure an outbreak,’’ Mr Ward’s nominator said.

‘‘Everyone on the lookout for little opportunities to make their community better is a Local Legend.’’

Nominate your legendary neighbour, volunteer, friend or acquaintance, including their good deeds and a contact phone number, by emailing nick.brook@cluthaleader.co.nz.