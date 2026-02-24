Chas Kenny, of Clydevale, demonstrates the fragility of the Clydevale Bridge side barriers yesterday, which he says are a serious safety risk to users crossing the Clutha River. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON Locals say a major bridge in South Otago is an "accident waiting to happen", due to side barriers that are "more hole than wood". Clydevale farmer and engineer Chas Kenny contacted the Otago Daily Times last week to highlight the state of the 90-year-old, single-lane bridge, which he said was an essential rural link crossing the Clutha River in South Otago. He said a change to side barriers some 40 years ago had led to side-impact safety on the 200-metre bridge becoming seriously compromised, necessitating continual replacement of "tacked in" wooden uprights. He believed it was only a matter of time before a vehicle went through, plunging into the river some 10 metres below. "It’s only getting worse. It’s become more noticeable as agricultural vehicles get bigger and bigger, scuff the sides and knock sections out. "But any bridge should be fit for purpose. It needs proper Armco [metal] barriers put in place to allow for the type of traffic that uses it nowadays. This is a rural area, and rural vehicles need to be able to use it safely." He said local people were "fed up" with the state of the bridge, which was also used by tourists as an alternative route to Central Otago. "This is their gateway into this area, and just look at it. Half of it’s in the river, and the rest is held together with tacks. It’s shameful." Clutha District Council said, despite the bridge’s piecemeal condition, it did not plan any significant upgrades to it for 25 years at least. Council infrastructure strategy and delivery group manager Donna McArthur said the damage was from "oversized and agricultural" vehicles, and was continual. "This is evident from tyre marks found on rail posts and the type of damage found on the bridge. Between 2023 and 2025, 33m of side rail was replaced, but several additional sections were damaged thereafter. "Given the current estimated remaining life of 25 years or more, council has no intention of replacing the bridge in the near future. However, its condition will continue to be monitored annually through inspections, and work undertaken as required." Ms McArthur said the council had closed the bridge’s passing bays for safety, as they might not be able to sustain loads from heavy vehicles. "Given its economic significance, we have opted to keep the bridge open but temporarily close the bays at the centre of the bridge. This ensures continued access." richard.davison@odt.co.nz