Moving to a small town can be daunting, but new Owaka supermarket owner Will Thomson says the Catlins community made his family feel at home from the outset.

Mr Thomson, his wife Tae and their young son Ian recently moved to take ownership of Owaka’s Four Square supermarket, the latest step in his 15-year grocery retail career.

“What stood out was the sense of community,” he said.

“We wanted somewhere we could build a life, raise our son and be part of something bigger than ourselves.”

The opportunity to take over the Catlins business prompted a visit to the area to decide whether it could become their new home.

The family spent several weeks in Owaka before taking ownership, during which time they experienced what Mr Thomson described as a uniquely warm welcome.

The local Lions Club helped provide firewood and seven members later helped the family unload furniture and settle into their new home.

A local parenting support group also delivered a welcome basket to their door.

“All sitting on the deck together enjoying a drink and having a chat not long after . . . It was a reminder of how locals look after locals and it meant a lot to us,’’ Mr Thomson said.

Beginning as a part-time bakery assistant in Christchurch in 2011, Mr Thomson experienced various departments before taking on management and leadership roles and later moving to Bluff as he worked towards owning his own store.

“It hasn’t happened overnight,” he said.

“The store has been serving the community for a long time . . . My role is that of a caretaker, to serve the people and contribute where I can.”

He was grateful for the support of the store team and former owners as well as the wider community during the handover.

He said the family’s plan was simple.

“We want to become part of the community and make sure the supermarket remains a welcoming hub for local friends and neighbours.”