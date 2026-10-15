SUBSCRIBERSouth OtagoPresentation highlights boat safetyOtago officials, from left, Martin Balch of Maritime Radio, Otago Coastal Search and Rescue policeman Matt Sheat, Dive Otago's Mitch Gray, ORC Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook, Blair Olsen from Coast Guard Dunedin and Steven Hainestock of Maritime New Zealand at their Balclutha boatie safety presentation last week. Photo: Nick BrookNick BrookReporterThursday, October 15, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO