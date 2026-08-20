FACTBOX: 2026 SOPSSA CLINTON CROSS COUNTRY FRONTRUNNERS: Year 3 Girls 1 Daisy Fualau, Clutha Valley Primary School. 2 Niamh Cooney, Clinton Primary School. 3 Harper Scoles, Catlins Area School. 4 Lana Cocks, Clinton. Year 3 Boys 1 Harrison Wilson, Waiwera South. 2 Ethan Willis, Saint Mary's, Milton. 3 Hadley Dickson, Rosebank School Balclutha. 4 Xavier McPhee, Balclutha Primary School. Year 4 Girls 1 Jameson Dawson, Kaitangata School. 2 River Jury, Rosebank. 3 Harper Pennycook, Clinton. 4 Lila Mitchell, Clinton. Year 4 Boys 1 Luke Bieleski, Wawera South. 2 Axel Wilson, Clinton. 3 Cooper Martin, Lawrence Area School. 4 George Rolland, Catlins. Year 5 Girls 1 Alice Irwin, Saint Joseph's Balclutha. 2 McKenna Hellewell, Lawrence. 3 Kate Moore, Rosebank. 4 Arie Hunter, Romahapa. Year 5 Boys 1 Roman Thomson, Rosebank. 2 Thomas Sutherland, Clinton. 3 Jacob Bradfield, Catlins. 4 Jacob Robertson, Lawrence. Year 6 Girls 1 Emma Parks, homeschooled. 2 Eve Carpenter, Lawrence. 3 Susanna Rambuke, Clutha Valley. 4 Ella Sellars, Catlins. Year 6 Boys 1 Jack Smith, Lawrence. 2 Zion Levy, Lawrence. 3 George Tweed, Lawrence. 4 George Harwood, Clutha Valley. Year 7 Girls 1 Gabriella Wainohu, Rosebank. 2 Sadie Bradfield, Lawrence. 3 Hattie Alsen-Vetland, Rosebank. 4 Pippa Irwin, Saint Joseph's. Year 7 Boys 1 Jonty Stainton-Herbert, Clinton. 2 Freddy Allan, Clinton. 3 Jed Hunter, Romahapa. 4 Hudson Blair, Clutha Valley. Year 8 Girls 1 Riley Hollewell, Lawrence. 2 Indy Parks, Catlins. 3 Sophie Johnson, Clinton. 4 Maggie Bradfield, Catlins. Year 8 Boys 1 Jack Scholten, Tokomairiro, Milton. 2 Ridge Kenny, Lawrence. 3 Riley Milligan, Tokomairiro. 4 Henry Harwood, Clutha Valley. South Otago Primary Schools mustered at Clinton sports grounds last Wednesday for their annual sports association cross-country. [Missing Credit]Tokomairiro’s Jack Scholten, 12, took first place in the Year 8 Boys race. Convenor Craig Gordon said cool, grey conditions provided a course drier than the Small Schools Cross Country the preceding fine and sunny Friday, and a long line of utes along the roadside furnished scores of farming dads, who took the time to watch the annual tradition. [Missing Credit]Riley Hollewell, 12, (Lawrence Area School) takes the tyre obstacle in her stride, winning the Year 8 Girls event. The top finishers now have the opportunity to compete at the Otago Primary Schools Cross-country in Dunedin. [Missing Credit]Sport Clutha’s Craig Gordon briefs another grid of junior newcomers for their first Clinton cross-country. Photos: nick.brook@alliedmedia.co.nz