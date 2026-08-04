South Otago residents say they are frustrated and puzzled by a local hospital’s apparent plans to launch a commercial pharmacy at its Balclutha headquarters. The community-owned Clutha Health First (CHF) is the district’s largest health provider, offering GP and some hospital services from its Clyde St, Balclutha site. The facility advertised online and in trade paper Pharmacy Today last month for a pharmacist seeking an “equity partner opportunity” to establish a retail and dispensing pharmacy on the hospital campus. The Otago Daily Times understands advertising for the partnership began last year. Balclutha, which has a population of about 4500, has two long-standing pharmacies, and neighbouring Milton a third. A South Otago resident, who did not wish to be named, said he could not understand why a community-owned body, like CHF, would wish to set up a further commercial pharmacy in direct competition with existing local businesses. “Nobody can understand it. I’ve talked to both pharmacies and other local people, and they’re just puzzled why a community organisation would want to compete with the community it’s there to serve. “As I understand it, setting up a brand new pharmacy costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, due to the investment in medical-grade assets. Surely that would be money better spent on more doctors or nurses to take care of people?” He said the community feared a new pharmacy would put additional commercial pressure on existing businesses and employment, during a period of global economic pressure. “The existing Balclutha pharmacies are only a short walk from the hospital, so it doesn’t appear to be a situation where an onsite pharmacy is filling a significant accessibility gap. Exactly what community need is this intended to address?” Unichem Grays pharmacist-owner Daniel Haw told the ODT he had not been approached by CHF either to raise or discuss the proposal. Mr Haw said CHF chief executive Gary Reed had also not responded to an email raising his concerns. “Like others, the first I knew of the proposal was the ad in our trade paper. Opening a pharmacy in direct competition with long-standing local pharmacies with whom you’ve worked collegially for decades is very puzzling. It just doesn’t seem very community-focused. “It’s like me setting up a GP practice across the road from the hospital. You wouldn’t even think about it.” The ODT raised the concerns with Mr Reed, and queried the rationale behind the project. Mr Reed said, although advertised, the project was exploratory only at this stage. “Clutha Health First routinely explores a range of opportunities that may enhance the services we provide to the Clutha community. Many of these opportunities are assessed as part of our normal strategic planning processes and are not ultimately pursued. As such, we do not comment on potential initiatives that may or may not form part of future planning considerations.” richard.davison@odt.co.nz