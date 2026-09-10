The growth of golf as a secondary school sport was proven at the New Zealand Secondary Schools Golf Championship recently, attended by three South Otago High School students.

Toby Allan, Rashaun Melvin and Ryan Hurring qualified for the national tournament after winning the Otago Secondary Schools Golf Championship in March, and represented their school at McLeans Island Golf Club in Christchurch from August 28 to September 1.

The 24-team national field included regional champions and wildcards, with several of New Zealand’s top amateur golfers taking part.

The championship was played over 36 holes, with 18 holes on Sunday and 18 on Monday, with each team’s best two scores counting each day.

Supervising teacher Elliot Carroll said the narrow course placed a premium on accuracy from the tee, while strong winds on Sunday made scoring particularly difficult.

Toby carded a 78 and Rashaun an 81 on the opening day, leaving the team tied for 18th place.

Conditions eased on Monday, although cold rain arrived on the back nine, with Toby shooting 76 and Rashaun 83, leaving South Otago tied for 20th overall on 30 over-par.

Burnside High School won the championship after defending its overnight lead, finishing three over par, ahead of Rotorua Boys’ High School on six over.

“It was really cool to see our boys chatting away and having a laugh with golfers from all over the country,‘‘ Mr Carroll said.

‘‘I was especially proud of them staying composed and not getting rattled after a bad hole — an important trait in an individual sport that can be unforgiving.’’

He said the tournament was an opportunity to compete in an environment they would not normally experience, and thanked local and regional golf organisations for their support.

At the competition, Rashaun was presented with the Nateva Leading with Nature Leadership Award for ‘‘a leader who lifts others up, leads by example, shows resilience and makes a real difference every day”.

‘‘It was a great experience to play with and compete with some of New Zealand’s best,’’ Rashaun said.