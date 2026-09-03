Balclutha Scouts will have a 35-strong contingent at this year’s national jamboree, with help from a $13,500 grant from the Otago Community Trust.

The contingent will comprise 24 Scouts, one Venturer, seven leaders and three adults working on the jamboree staff for the 10-day event expected to bring about 4500 young people including visiting international scouts, together for the ten-day event running from December 28 at Mystery Creek, near Hamilton.

Scout group and contingent leader Antony Groenewegen said Balclutha was the only group remaining in South Otago. As a hub for the whole district, it had about 55 young people involved.

Jamborees run every three years with every third usually held in the South Island.

This year the South missed out and Balclutha’s contingent needed about $90,000 to help everyone, including their international guests, get to the jamboree, with fundraising and grants covering most of the amount.

“That effectively adds close to $40,000 to our total costs,” Mr Groenewegen said.

‘‘The trust has helped us out quite often because I think they understand how important and constructive it is in young people’s lives, and we’re really grateful for that recognition.’’

He also thanked parent and community volunteers, in this case particularly the group who specialised in managing sponsorship and grant applications.

Jamborees involve scouts living under canvas for the duration, with contingents managing their own camp villages and taking part in a range of individual, group and mass activities.

Balclutha’s contingent will fly to Auckland before travelling by bus to Hamilton, while a lent truck will transport their equipment.

‘‘The most memorable thing about jamborees for me is seeing those young people change with the confidence in what they’ve proved they’re capable of,’’ Mr Groenewegen said.

The $13,500 grant was part of $1,949,591 distributed by the trust through 53 grants in its July funding round.

Seven Balclutha organisations received a combined $36,500, including the scouts grant.