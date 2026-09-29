Sewage overflowed on to a road and nearby properties after a pipe was vandalised in Waihola over the weekend.

Clutha District Council (CDC) said a wastewater breather pipe in Titri Rd was intentionally damaged, causing sewage to overflow on to the public road and neighbouring properties and creating a significant public health and environmental risk.

It was not the first time the pipe had been vandalised, the council said.

The incident required an urgent after-hours call out from council contractors to contain the sewage and make the area safe.

Costs for the call out and replacement pipe are expected to exceed $2000, the council said.

CDC wastewater and stormwater supervisor Peter Falconer said the damage went beyond the financial cost of repairs.

“This was not a harmless act of vandalism,” Mr Falconer said.

“The damage resulted in sewage discharging into public spaces and neighbouring properties, creating a genuine health and safety risk for residents, staff and contractors.”

The council urged anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour around public infrastructure to report it as soon as possible.

“Deliberately damaging these assets can result in environmental contamination, unnecessary emergency callouts, disruption to essential services and avoidable costs to our ratepayers.”

— Allied Media