After an almost clean sweep at district competitions, two groups of Wānaka Hato Hone St John cadets have done it again, this time at regionals. Earlier this year in Alexandra, Wānaka’s blue and gold groups won six of their seven tests advancing them through to the regional competitions held in Living Springs camp in Banks Peninsula. Last month 15 Central Otago cadets went head to head with other cadets from across the South Island to come away with 30 overall placings. Achievements from the regional competition include Champion Blue Individual, Champion Blue Team, second place Aggregate Gold Team, Champion Colour Party and Champion District. Hato Hone St John 2025 Cadet of the year Lily Wilson says these results are a testament to the effort, teamwork and perseverance demonstrated by all cadets throughout the competition weekend. Photo: Supplied