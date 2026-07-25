The Wānaka A&P show has announced agritech company Halter as the title partner for the 2027 show. Upper Clutha A&P Society chairman Keith Cooper said the partnership represented the perfect blend of tradition and innovation. “For 90 years the Wānaka A&P Show has celebrated the people, livestock, skills and innovation that make our rural communities so special. “Partnering with Halter for this milestone year is incredibly exciting because it reflects exactly where farming is heading,” he said. The 2027 show is set to take place on March 12 and 13 celebrating its 90th anniversary. Halter country director for New Zealand Josh Townsend said the partnership was a natural fit. “The Wānaka A&P Show is one of New Zealand’s most respected rural events, bringing together farmers, families and the wider agricultural community. “We’re proud to support an event that has spent more than 90 years championing New Zealand farming while continuing to embrace innovation and new opportunities,” he said. As title partner, Halter’s branding will feature prominently throughout the 90th anniversary celebrations and across the show’s extensive marketing campaign leading into March 2027. This year the Wānaka A&P Show attracted more than 45,000 visitors. evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz