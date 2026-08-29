A unique meet the candidates event will allow Central Otago voters to hear directly from Waitaki and Southland electorates.

Nine candidates from across Waitaki and Southland will be in attendance to share their perspectives.

Elevate Central chair Dewald De Beer encouraged people to make the effort and attend.

“I don’t know the last time we had so many different candidates across the two regions together in the one room.

“Partaking in democracy is not only at the time of casting your vote but actually making the effort to understand what you’re voting on,” he said.

Business South Navigator Gaye Henderson said it was a valuable event because everyone was on stage with the same questions in the same environment.

“It doesn’t work if you’re not comparing apples with apples,” she said.

Business South said the event provided an opportunity for residents, families, friends and neighbours to hear candidates’ views on issues affecting the region and put their own questions directly to those seeking election.

Organisers were encouraging the community to attend the event, listen to the candidates and make the most of the opportunity to ask questions about the issues that mattered most.

Candidates standing in the Waitaki electorate are Miles Anderson, Sean Beamish, Damien O’Connor and Helen Tait, while Southland candidates Bianca Beebe, Jason Herrick, Peter McDonald, Joseph Mooney and Todd Stephenson will also be in attendance.

Central Otago mayor Tamah Alley will emcee the event.

If time allows an additional Q&A will be available at the end and number of candidates will be available afterwards for additional questions.

The event, hosted by Business South in association with Elevate Central, will take place at Te Puna Mahara in Cromwell on Tuesday, September 8, 7pm-9.30pm.

Booking is required but tickets to the event are free.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz