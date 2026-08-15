The 2026 Rotary Club of Wānaka book sale has raised more than $22,000 making it their most successful sale yet.

Club president Geoff McLeay said the club was very grateful to the public for the donations of books and jigsaws.

“Club members put in many hours sorting, categorising and pricing the books, as well as running the sale itself, and he was very proud of their efforts.

“Funds raised will be distributed to worthwhile causes in the community,” he said.

The books and jigsaws sold during the sale were donated by the public over several months before volunteers sort, price and box the books ahead of the sale.

The three-day event held from July 31 to August 2 is one of the club’s major annual fundraisers and draws in thousands of people.

The $22,000 raised by the book sale follows $50,000 at the Wānaka A&P winter crop competition awards and fundraising auction in May, with the money going towards emergency services across the region.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz