Robert Glen is releasing his first original album this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Self-taught musician Robert Glen is releasing his first album this year and is excited to show the community ‘‘a different side of him’’.

The nine-track album is set to be released for sale in June with several singles to be released beforehand.

A full-time musician and performer, Glen said after living in Wānaka since 2013, he was excited for the community to hear his original work.

‘‘Wānaka hasn’t seen that side of me.

‘‘I’m wanting to expand and look at the different options and paths of musical expression.’’

Glen said his album would be a mix of alternative and blues.

‘‘The album has an old-school feel to it with an early 2000s-feel production.

‘‘It’s exciting because this album feels like me.

‘‘This album has no hidden messages, it has an element of reflection and introspective and is a healing album.’’

At 39, Glen said there was plenty to write about including his early childhood, teenage years and being a father.

The album, titled Robert Glen and the Inversion, also featured a range of other artists to bring the project together.

‘‘Eby Sebastian was on bass, Jamie Realton on fiddle and keys, Danny Atkinson featured on one track playing guitar and Vicki Leigh Fryer doing backing vocals,’’ he said.

Glen took his demo to Lumsden where he produced the album with friend and producer Matt Wilson at Meadow Sound Studios and recording was completed in April last year.

He had previously released an EP in 2016 which he said was made to prove to himself he could do it.

‘‘This new album is on a whole new level of producing,’’ he said.

Glen was feeling ‘‘very proud’’ of the album and said creating the album was ‘‘like having a musical child’’.

‘‘It has been a massive journey to get here.

‘‘I am just riding the wave of the high of it right now.’’

The first single, Tears you cry, will be released next month.