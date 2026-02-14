Mount Aspiring teacher Sarah Graham during an exercise at the Devonport Naval Base.

Mount Aspiring College science teacher Sarah Graham loves an excuse to learn new ideas and skills, and recently accomplished all that and more at a New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) camp.

Ms Graham was one of nearly 30 educators who took part in the School to Skies/Seas teachers’ live-in camp hosted by the Royal New Zealand Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF).

The camp offered Year 5 to 13 teachers an insight into the world of the NZDF. Over six days at the Devonport Naval Base and the RNZAF base in Auckland, they were given hands-on experience in the maritime and aviation industries, designed to provide them with new educational tools and ideas, as well as show career opportunities for their students.

Ms Graham said one of her colleagues suggested she attend.

‘‘I have an interest in military aviation. I also love any excuse for an adventure and learning new skills,’’ she said.

What impressed her was the variety of options for careers.

‘‘The range and breadth of opportunities available really surprised me. Everyone was so lovely and accommodating and they loved sharing what they do.

‘‘There’s the opportunity to work in a number of different roles, and they have the ability to change trades, to pursue new pathways. You’re getting paid to train and study, and there are travel opportunities all around the world.’’

The teachers toured HMNZS Aotearoa, the Navy’s maritime sustainment vessel and largest-ever ship, and were taken for a flight in a C-130J Hercules.

The days were long, but it was worth it, Ms Graham said.

‘‘Absolutely, this has been the best week of professional development I have experienced. I am really excited to take what I learnt over the six days and share it with my students.’’