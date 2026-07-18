Community Link staff meet with volunteers from St John to discuss the return of pet therapy to the Upper Clutha. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As general manager of Community Link and a volunteer with St John, I saw firsthand the disappointment across our community when St John’s pet therapy programme was discontinued as part of a national restructuring process.

The reaction in the Upper Clutha has highlighted just how valued those visits had become for many people.

Determined not to see the programme disappear, the local St John Area Committee, led by Dell Taylor, began looking for a way to keep pet therapy available in our community.

When it became clear there was a gap to fill, Community Link was keen to step in and provide a new home for the programme, and earlier this year, we welcomed the programme, its volunteers and the wonderful therapy dogs who have become familiar faces around our community.

For some, a therapy dog visit provides comfort, connection and a reason to smile, while for a child struggling to connect at school it can create a judgement-free environment where learning feels less overwhelming and confidence can begin to grow.

That ability to create connection matters because resilience is rarely built in isolation, and as resilience researcher Dr Lucy Hone often reminds us, the relationships and supports around us play a critical role in helping us navigate life’s challenges.

What has happened since has exceeded our expectations, with local residents and existing venues asking whether more visits can be offered, and new community groups expressing interest in the programme.

The response has shown just how many people believe in the value of the pet therapy.

Anyone who has watched a therapy dog at work will recognise that something special happens during those interactions, with dogs having an extraordinary ability to help people relax, connect and simply be themselves.

In many ways, they remind us of what it means to be human, offering companionship without judgement and creating moments of genuine connection.

In a fast-growing community, programmes like this remind us that wellbeing is not only about services, it’s also about relationships, belonging and creating spaces where people feel connected.

The return of pet therapy says something powerful about the Upper Clutha and the people who call it home.

It shows that when an opportunity comes along to support others, people are willing to step forward, volunteer their time and share something they love for the benefit of someone else.

Every time we put out a call for volunteers, donations or support, I am reminded that the Upper Clutha is filled with people who genuinely care about this place and the people who live here and that gives me enormous confidence for the future.