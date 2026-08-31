A skier has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after reports they fell off a cliff outside the ski boundary at Treble Cone.

A police spokeswoman said they were first advised of a potential injured skier on Treble Cone at 11.40am on Monday.

“It was reported the skier had possibly gone over a cliff,” the spokeswoman said.

“The skier has been extracted by emergency services.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one helicopter was dispatched.

“One patient has been taken to Dunedin Hospital but we have not been provided an update on their condition,” he said.

— Allied Media