Seventeen building designs were recognised at the Otago Southland Architectural Designers of New Zealand (ADNZ) Resene Architectural Design Awards in Dunedin on Friday night.

Of the winners, eight were from the Queenstown Lakes district.

Works included Terrington Court, Queenstown, by Ant Jackson, of Immersion Architecture.

“This compact coastal holiday home provides a nice balance between indoor and

outdoor living, and a strong connection to the environment.

“Using robust vernacular materials, this design provides everything required of a crib,” its citation said.

Heights Crib, Queenstown, by Tai Tua’i, of Stevenson Tua’i Architectural Consultants was said to be a “cleverly designed transformation”.

The project honoured the bach’s “distinctive” form while lifting the structure to suit contemporary family life, its citation said.

“Sensitive retention of exterior access, an expressive black ceiling and a striking ‘shower with a view’ demonstrate clever spatial thinking.

“With its modest footprint, the design achieves remarkable generosity, privacy and connection to landscape.”

Aubrey Home, Wānaka, by Bryce Monk, of Threefold Architecture Ltd, was celebrated for its modern, rustic aesthetic.

“The interesting sprawling plan has been elegantly restrained by the beautifully detailed level corten fascia,” its citation said.

Highlights from further south include Aparima Retreat, by Matt Anderson-Stewart, of MAS Architecture Ltd; Te Whata o Kaituna, Dunedin, by Michael Hunter, of Cadzow Design; and Heritage Precinct, Dunedin, by Cameron Grindlay, of Dwelling Architectural Design.

ADNZ chief executive Keryn Davis said Otago and Southland had an outstanding year at the awards.

“Seventeen wins and so many beautiful and amazing projects, all highly deserving of recognition.

“Congratulations to all the winners,” she said.

All regional award winners were now finalists in the National ADNZ Resene Architectural Design Awards to be held on October 30 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre in Auckland, a statement from ADNZ said.

The 17 southern award-winning projects:

Aparima Retreat by Matt Anderson-Stewart, MAS Architecture Ltd

The Eyrie, Queenstown, by Carolin Friese, Carolin Friese architecture

Heritage Precinct, Dunedin, by Cameron Grindlay, Dwelling Architectural Design

Te Whata o Kaituna, Dunedin by Michael Hunter, Cadzow Design

Terrington Court, Queenstown, by Ant Jackson, Immersion Architecture

Brockville Full Primary School, Dunedin by Garry Mayne, Chilton + Mayne Architecture Ltd

Bay View Residence, Wānaka, by Warwick McLaren, McLaren Architecture Design Ltd

Mosgiel Gable Terraces by Warwick McLaren, McLaren Architecture Design Ltd

Luggate Home, Cromwell, by Bryce Monk, Threefold Architecture Ltd

Aubrey Home, Wānaka, by Bryce Monk, Threefold Architecture Ltd

Little Alpha, Wānaka, by Bryce Monk, Threefold Architecture Ltd

The Yakisugi Cabin, Albert Town, by Charlotte Muschamp, Alki

The Warren Residences, Wānaka by Vincent Sanders, Bespoke Architecture

The Magazine House, Dunedin by Tyler-Jade Spargo, Spargo Architectural Design

Hinterland, Dunedin, by Darryl Sutton, DKArchitecture Ltd

Heights Crib, Queenstown, by Tai Tua’i, Stevenson Tua’i Architectural Consultants

Rifters, Dunedin, by Reece Warnock, Warnock Architecture Ltd

Heritage Precinct, Dunedin, by Cameron Grindlay, of Dwelling Architectural Design. Photo: Graham Warman

Heights Crib, Queenstown, by Tai Tua’i, of Stevenson Tua’i Architectural Consultants. Photo: Simon Larkin

Little Alpha, Wānaka, by Bryce Monk, of Threefold Architecture Ltd. Photo: Simon Larkin

Aubrey Home, Wānaka, by Bryce Monk, of Threefold Architecture Ltd. Photo: Jamie Cobel Photography