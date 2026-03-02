International livestock judge P.J. Budler is judging cattle at this year’s Wānaka A&P Show. PHOTO: SUPPLIED International livestock judge P.J. Budler says at Wānaka the scenery is unparalleled and the livestock is ‘‘world class’’. Mr Budler, originally from South Africa, is set to appear at the Wānaka A&P show for the first time this year. ‘‘I was delighted to be invited to judge once I made it known I’d be in town. ‘‘I have been to the South Island of New Zealand, it is a place that seems immune from the madness of the world, the scenery is unparalleled the livestock world class and the people even better,’’ he said. Raised on a fifth-generation cattle farm, he said he had always enjoyed evaluating livestock and saw the Wānaka A&P show as an opportunity for people with minimal agriculture knowledge to ‘‘experience a window into the industry’’. ‘‘The event is competitive, but also educational and entertaining,’’ he said. ‘‘My first experience judging livestock was at the Royal Highland Show in Scotland in 1999. My boss at the time signed me up for the national stock-judging competition which to my great surprise I ended up winning. ‘‘I enjoy starting off with a large group of contemporaries and removing everything that doesn’t fit my philosophies until I’m left with the industry relevant one with the ideal body type and maturity pattern,’’ he said. Mr Budler said he became interested in the Wānaka A&P show as he was going to be speaking at Australian events before and after the show. ‘‘There are so many incredible livestock industries around the world. And there are good cattle in almost every breed and country. ‘‘Sourcing appropriate genetics and matching them to the right programmes is a passion of mine.’’ Mr Budler has judged over 108 cattle breeds in 51 different countries. The Wānaka A&P show takes place on March 13 and 14. evie.sinclair@odt.co.nz