St John programme students from SMK Sultan Abu Bakar School in Malaysia, visiting the South Island of New Zealand, made a stop in Wānaka on Tuesday to visit cadets from Wānaka and Central Otago St John divisions. Wānaka divisional manager Tina Simmonds said the evening spent with the Malaysian cadets was amazing and impressive. “It was great for both groups to see a different type of parade and for us to share what we do here in New Zealand and show them our culture,” she said. After the visit to Wānaka, the cadets from Malaysia were set to visit one Dunedin division and two Christchurch divisions. Wānaka cadet sergeant Oliver Wyeth stands with commander of the parade Alice Lim from Malaysia. Photo: Evie Sinclair