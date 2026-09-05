About 20 Wānaka Upper Clutha Lions members including (from left) Sue Grant, Ann Trevathan, Noeline Dickey and Collen Carr were once again the driving force behind Wānaka's Daffodil Day. The club members filled the Wānaka ANZ Bank where they sell pikelets to the community to raise funds for the Cancer Society each year. Noeline Dickey did not start selling pikelets until she was in her early 50s, but at 93 years old and with 40 years of flipping pancakes under her belt, she has more than made up for lost time. “It’s one of our favourite events because it is for a great cause and we have a lot of fun,” Ms Dickey said. “The bank has been very accommodating and we have a great group to work with, always great camaraderie.” This year the Wānaka Upper Clutha Lions estimated about 130 dozen pikelets were sold for $25 per dozen. Photo: Evie Sinclair