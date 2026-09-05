A Wānaka interior design business that does “everything down to the teaspoons” is celebrating 10 years of operation.

The Workroom owner Anna Baxter said after working overseas in design and interiors she moved back to Wānaka where she bought and rebranded an existing interior design business.

Operating an “old laundromat building” in Brownston St while renting out rooms to other businesses as office space, Ms Baxter was determined to make her dream a reality.

“We started as a really small interior design and homeware shop, and then we introduced the florist.

“I just decided that it would be a good thing to sell flowers and it turned into a full-blown thing of its own,” she said.

For three years, The Workroom has operated from the Brownston St Cottage.

“Our lease ran out at the old place, we outgrew it, and then someone actually sold the land. It was a good chance just to move.

“It’s a great place to be able to showcase what we do because we were able to renovate it how we wanted it,” she said.

Ms Baxter said her business was set aside from other interior design businesses in the area because they offered “whole scope interiors”.

“From the concept to the fitout we can do the whole package.

“We do everything down to the teaspoons, so they come, they turn the key, they walk in and enjoy their home.

“We take control of the entire project and project manage it from the start to the finish,” she said.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz