Two vehicles have been trapped between impassable sections of road after multiple slips closed State Highway 6 between Makarora and Lake Hāwea.

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesman said there were multiple slips of varying sizes.

"Some of these slips are substantial and are going to take some time to clear, and any clearance work needs to be done safely in light of ongoing movement in the hillsides after all the rain.

"There are a few vehicles trapped in the closure area, and the roading crews will be working to open up a lane to get these vehicles safely out when they can,” he said.

A spokeswoman for NZ Police said that they received reports of land slips on State Highway 6 at approximately 8.40am which caused people in two vehicles to become trapped, “but they are currently safe and comfortable.”

Multiple slips at Warf creek near Makarora have closed State Highway 6. Photo: Mat Dixon

NZTA roading crews are currently on site and evaluating the next steps.

More information on when the road will open again is yet to come.

Fire and Emergency responded to multiple callouts on Thursday in relation to heavy rainfall which included clearing water from two homes in Hāwea where water had entered as well as 3 non-urgent issues to do with drains in Hawea and Wānaka.

evie.sinclair@alliedmedia.co.nz