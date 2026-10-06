Doctor, educator and advocate for Māori health Emeritus Professor Colin Mantell, of Wānaka, has died.

His death notice described him as a “world-renowned baby deliverer” and said he had spent more than 65 years transforming medicine.

Dr Mantell was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year’s King’s Birthday honours for services to health education, obstetrics and gynaecology.

He was instrumental in founding and chairing the Māori and Pacific admission scheme at the University of Auckland from 1977 to 2005, and later Vision 20:20, which was aimed at ensuring 10% of New Zealand’s health professionals were Māori or Pacific by 2020.

From the Ngai Tahu iwi and raised in Central Otago, Dr Mantell was an Otago graduate.

He died on Saturday.