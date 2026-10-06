One person sustained moderate injuries in a crash between a van and a motorcycle outside a Dunedin petrol station this morning.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash near BP 2go Mornington, in Mailer St, about 8.10am on Wednesday.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they responded two crews from Lookout Point and Roslyn stations.

The crash was reportedly between a motorcycle and a van, and happened on the road outside the petrol station.

No-one was trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded one ambulance to the scene.

One patient was treated and transported in a moderate condition to Dunedin Hospital, the spokesperson said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz