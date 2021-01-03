1 flown to hospital after Central crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A ute and van collided in Luggate-Cromwell Rd, State Highway 6, between Lowburn Valley Rd and Thelma Pl just after 11.30am today, a police spokeswoman said.
One person had to be freed about noon after becoming trapped in their vehicle, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.
A rescue helicopter transported the injured person to hospital. They suffered moderate injuries, St John ambulance confirmed.
The crash involved four people and both vehicles were extensively damaged, a witness said.
The road was closed for a time but has reopened.