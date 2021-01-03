Sunday, 3 January 2021

Updated 2.47 pm

1 flown to hospital after Central crash

    By Grant Miller
    The crash happened about 11.30am north of Cromwell. Photo: supplied
    One person has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries after a two vehicle crash north of Cromwell.

    A ute and van collided in Luggate-Cromwell Rd, State Highway 6, between Lowburn Valley Rd and Thelma Pl just after 11.30am today, a police spokeswoman said.

    One person had to be freed about noon after becoming trapped in their vehicle, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.

    A rescue helicopter transported the injured person to hospital. They suffered moderate injuries, St John ambulance confirmed.

    The crash involved four people and both vehicles were extensively damaged, a witness said.

    The road was closed for a time but has reopened.

    Emergency services at the scene. Photo: supplied
