Alley keen to stay on as mayor

Central Otago mayor Tamah Alley has announced she will run for office at this year's local elections.

In a statement this afternoon, Ms Alley said she was "deeply committed to Central Otago and its residents, and helping shape a future where we continue to thrive as communities".

"My vision is an intergenerational community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed and live their best lives.

“I believe in transparent governance and will work tirelessly to ensure all our people have the opportunity to contribute to our vision."

A former police constable and a second-term councillor, Ms Alley was appointed to the office by Central Otago District councillors in October last year, following the resignation of former mayor Tim Cadogan.

If elected, her priorities were "innovative housing solutions, including opportunities to partner with private providers, diversifying councils income streams to be less reliant on rates and establishing a long term solution to water and wastewater that gives the best outcome for all water consumers".