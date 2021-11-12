Anguished family issue plea for information

Wayne Hammond

The family and employer of missing Alexandra man Wayne Hammond yesterday issued statements describing their anguish as the search for him enters its 12th day this morning.

Mr Hammond has not been seen, or made contact with family or friends, since the morning of Monday, November 1.

A police statement said his family and work colleagues were making a further appeal for information that would lead to his whereabouts.

In a message attributed to Mr Hammond’s family the past 11 days were described as "harrowing".

"Wayne is a loving, caring and engaged husband, father, son and friend.

"Not knowing where he is, and if he is OK, is inexplicably hard."

They thanked the community for being there for them.

They had been overwhelmed with support from both people who knew them as a family and strangers, the statement said.

"We are taking things day by day and want more than anything to have Wayne home with us."

They also thanked the people who had come forward to offer information, but asked for more.

"To anyone who thinks they may know something that can help, we ask you to please come forward.

"Even if you don’t think what you have to tell police is relevant, we’d rather discount the information than not know about it."

They said as a family their energy was focused on locating Mr Hammond but asked media to respect their privacy and said they would not be granting interviews.

Mr Hammond’s employer, Rory McLellan, of McLellan’s Plumbing and Heating and RockGas Alexandra, also paid tribute to Mr Hammond who he said had worked there for three years and was a "valued and respected member of our close-knit team".

"Not having him here each day is extremely hard for us to process.

"Wayne and I have literally worked side by side since he began with us."

He said he regarded him as both a good friend and a fantastic team member.

"On behalf of all of his colleagues, and alongside his family, we want to encourage anyone with information to please get in touch with police."

The statements follow police appealing to the public for dashcam footage and a reconstruction of his last known movements on Monday.

Mr Hammond was last seen leaving his Henderson Dr home about 7.30am on November 1 in his work vehicle, a 1999 white/silver Mitsubishi Challenger 4WD with "RockGas" on the side.

His vehicle was found in the car park underneath the Clyde Bridge, at the start of the Clyde-Alexandra track, about 3pm that afternoon.

Search and rescue teams have been looking around the river track area to no avail.

A police spokeswoman said anyone with dashcam footage from that Monday morning were asked to get in touch.

"Specifically, we are seeking footage from 7am onwards on November 1 on the Alexandra-Clyde Rd and surrounds, specifically Earnscleugh Rd.

"A re-enactment of the drive Wayne took from his home address to the Clyde Bridge car park was done on Monday, and this has generated some further lines of inquiry which police are exploring."

