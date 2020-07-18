Assurance that Central fireplaces not under threat

Proposed Government changes to air quality standards will not deprive Central Otago residents of their fireplaces.

That was the reassurance given to councillors by Alexandra scientist Greg Bodeker at a meeting of the Central Otago District Council yesterday.

Before the council was its draft submission to changes to the National Environmental Standards for Air Quality which stipulates strict regulations for emissions including how much pollution can be emitted per kilogram of wood burned replacing 10micrometre particles (PM10s) as the standard measurement, with finer 2.5micrometre particles (PM2.5s).

Dr Bodeker said some communities could face undue burden because of environmental and socio-economic factors.

Cr Stu Duncan said Maniototo people knew the district was subject to dumps of snow and the electricity supply was not resilient.

In those circumstances, fireplaces were essential to prevent "people from freezing to death in their homes".

Cr Duncan referred to the difference in where air quality was measured in Ranfurly and where weather temperatures were taken and said that the two locations were different climates.

"It’s like asking the rabbit what the lettuce tastes like."

Mayor Tim Cadogan was concerned the changes could "potentially take our fireplaces away".

Dr Bodeker said under the changes, emissions exceeding the benchmark for three consecutive days would lead to consequences but they were likely to mean restrictions on industrial emissions.

Mr Cadogan said he had misgivings before coming to the meeting but the knowledge fireplaces would not be lost reassured him.

The council approved its draft submission.

