Bargain ahoy!

    PHOTO: TRACIE BARRETT
    Jayakrishnan Puthiyakulathil stands beside a yacht for sale at Wastebusters Alexandra.

    Many things can be found at a community recycler, but a 6m yacht may be one of the more unusual items.

    Wastebusters Alexandra is holding a silent auction for the teak-decked vessel at present, which finishes at the close of business today.

    Site manager Kate Brookes said the yacht, complete with sails, was relatively sound.

    The donor requested anonymity but it was a generous donation, she said.

    "It needs some TLC but would be a great project for anyone."

    As of yesterday afternoon, the highest bid was $650 for what will be a year-end treasure for a seasoned or aspiring sailor.

     - Tracie Barrett

