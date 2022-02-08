Tuesday, 8 February 2022

11.30 am

Body found in Clutha River believed to be missing 20-year-old

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Rian Grant Williamson (20). Photo: Supplied
    Rian Grant Williamson (20). Photo: Supplied
    Members of the public found the body of a man in the Clutha River yesterday several days after he had last been seen.

    Police said they recovered the man's body after members of the public spotted it in the river near Teviot and alerted police about 4.30pm.

    "While a post mortem and formal identification process is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of missing man Rian Williamson."

    Williamson’s family has been advised and further updates will be provided when available, police said.

    On Friday, Central Otago police asked the public to help find Williamson after he was last seen in Roxburgh at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter