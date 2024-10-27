Bridge under repair after flood damage

Omakau Bridge is closed for repairs after being damaged during recent flooding. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Due to recent flooding, the Omakau Bridge is expected to remain closed for another three weeks while new concreting work sets and cures.

One of the abutments of the bridge, which has a 5-tonne axle weight limit, was damaged during the flood.

A Central Otago District Council spokesperson said Fulton Hogan’s civil engineering team was handling the work, which involved installing a concrete support wall to prevent erosion and reinforcing the damaged piers.

In addition to the Omakau Bridge repairs, the impact of the recent flooding throughout the Maniototo and Ida Valley had been significant, leading to widespread demand for grading and spot metalling to bring roads back to normal, the spokesperson said.

Because of the significant one-in-20- to one-in-30-year rainfall event, these works will qualify for emergency works funding from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

The council is in the process of applying for that support. — APL