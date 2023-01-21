Brothers on track to tackle Godzone

Ettrick-raised brothers Tiaan (left) and Jonty McKinnel train for Godzone. The endurance race is held at the end of February, in Fiordland, and takes at least five days to complete. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Running around the bush in the dark sounds like a failure to plan but for two Ettrick brothers it is part of a very precise plan.

Tiaan McKinnel, who grew up in Ettrick, has entered the punishing Godzone expedition adventure race for the third time. His older brother Jonty is joining his team along with Flynn Goodger, of Gore, and Jana Becker, of Hawea.

Each team must include at least one female.

As part of preparing for racing in wild terrain around the clock, he and Jonty had been running in the bush at night to make sure they could navigate in the dark, he said.

The team will tackle the legendary event that draws endurance athletes from all around the world for the multi-day, non-stop race that covers up to 700km in the wilderness and can take up to eight and a-half days to complete.

The event this year will be in Fiordland from February 24 to March 4.

Their main sponsor was CAJ Apples, in Ettrick. With an early discounted entry fee cost of $8800, and further expenses for travel, food and their support crew, sponsorship was crucial, McKinnel said.

The team was also building a support team who would make sure they had the gear they needed at each stage as well as food and drink.

Last year McKinnel’s team withdrew after four days when one member had to be flown out with a rapidly growing infection in his foot.

The full team is (from left) Flynn Goodger, of Gore, Jana Becker, of Hawea, and Tiaan and Jonty McKinnel.

McKinnel was philosophical about it. Pushing athletes to their mental and physical limits was part of the event but it meant there were few reserves.

"You can’t fight anything in that state. He’s fine. It was the smart thing to do."

Until then the team had been doing really well and were "super happy" with their progress, McKinnel said.

He and one other team member walked out while the fourth went with the helicopter.

The three could have continued unranked, and ineligible for prize money, but as a team they made the decision to leave.

In 2019 McKinnel competed in the marginally less difficult Godzone Pursuit, between 50-150km shorter than the full course (GZ Pure) . That went well but his team was unranked due to mechanical issues with their bikes.

Despite setbacks in previous races, and the huge demands the race required, McKinnel was undaunted and his goal this year was to finish the full course.

"I’m only 22. A 50-year-old [Nathan Fa’avae from Team Avaya] was last year’s winner. I’ve still got 30 years in this."

Last year’s winners Team Avaya — Fa’avae, Sophie Hart, Stu Lynch and Chris Forne — claimed their sixth title. The race had begun at Jackson’s Bay, on the West Coast, and seven days later Team Avaya were first across the line at Brighton Beach, Dunedin, after hiking, running, rafting and kayaking their way across the 710km course.