Firefighters have contained a grass fire on SH85 near the corner of Muddy Creek Rd, between Omakau and Lauder.

Appliances from Alexandra, Blackstone, Dunstan and Omakau brigades were called in and a helicopter was also used.

Police were called to assist as smoke was going across the state highway, and traffic was being turned away.

It is understood the fire has burnt about 25ha.