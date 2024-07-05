Champs drew curlers from near and far

Naseby welcomed curlers from near and far last week for the Curling National Championships.

Ten men’s teams and seven women’s teams converged on Naseby’s International Indoor Curling Rink for the five-day tournament which finished on Sunday.

Officiator Nelson Ede said that while Central Otago was well represented, teams from as far as Auckland were competing.

Naseby were frequent hosts of the national championships as the village had one of the only dedicated curling facilities in the country.

The rink had a dedicated ice-maker and was maintained year-round for public and club use.

Garion Long (left), of Auckland watches as Darcy Nevill, of Dunedin, calls the shot during the first day of the Curling National Championships. PHOTOS: RUBY SHAW

"It’s certainly an advantage if you can practise together as a team and spend time on the ice," Mr Ede said.

"A lot of curlers don’t have access to ice throughout the country . . . those that can practise [on ice] certainly have an edge."

Winners will represent New Zealand at world championships later this year.

Mr Ede said curlers ranged in age from high schoolers to those past retirement age.

"It’s a very diverse range of ages but it’s a sport that caters for a lot of age groups."

Curler Tahlia Petersen, of Dunedin, (centre) propels a stone down the ice as team-mates Bella Stewart, of Dunedin (left) and Skye Nisbet, of Auckland, watch.

He was pleased the tournament brought considerable numbers to the Naseby and the surrounding area.

Curler Jed Nevill, 18, of the Ida Valley, said it was great to play on local ice with the best teams in New Zealand.

"It’s amazing — cool to have everyone come here to Naseby.

"The ice in Auckland is very different, so particularly for those curlers it’s a lot of adjustment."

It was his third time playing in the nationals, but the first competing against his older brother, Darcy.

Despite his local background, Jed was playing for Team Long, based in Auckland.

They were beaten by Darcy’s team on day one of the tournament.

"I’ve always competed with my brother so losing to him . . . was ironic a bit," Jed said.

Team Long snapped him up at the end of last season.

"I saw it as a great opportunity to learn from some experienced players."