Cherry spitting competition attracts international crowd

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group’s annual cherry spitting competition yesterday attracted an international crowd, with entrants from Scotland, England, Melbourne and Sydney lining up on the mat to give it their best spit.
Hazel Chapman, of Amberley, was the youngest entrant at just 2 years old.
Mother Liz Chapman, who also entered and recorded a respectable 5.9m, said Hazel was always being told off at home for spitting but she was worried Hazel might freeze under pressure.
Hazel came through like a champion with a 50cm spit.
New Zealand record holder Aaron "Thundertongue" Collins was back along with his four children, who also entered. Emma (11) tied for a win in the junior girls.
Mr Collins’ record of 14.25m, set in 2018, remained standing at the end of the day.
A gusty wind was making things difficult, Mr Collins said.
Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group event organiser Kelly Cruickshank-Giles said the event was first held in 2006 and the format had largely stayed the same.
Cherry pie making and eating competitions had been added in past years but had not been continued, she said.
"People just wanted to spit."
With around 60 people paying their $2 for three cherries, donated by Jackson Orchards, there was a smaller field than last year’s 82.
It was likely the day’s hot temperatures had sent people to the water for the day, Mrs Cruickshank-Giles said.
The women’s title was won by Anna Bassett with 6.8m.
The junior (6-15 years old) female was shared by Emma Collins and Isla Kamo with 6.1m, while Adam Nicholson won the junior male with 6m.
By Julie Asher