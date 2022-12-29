Cherry spitting competition attracts international crowd

New Zealand cherry spitting record holder Aaron Collins competes in the annual contest in Cromwell yesterday. Photo: Julie Asher

From a toddler to the New Zealand record holder, they came from around the world to spit for glory.

The Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group’s annual cherry spitting competition yesterday attracted an international crowd, with entrants from Scotland, England, Melbourne and Sydney lining up on the mat to give it their best spit.

Hazel Chapman, of Amberley, was the youngest entrant at just 2 years old.

Mother Liz Chapman, who also entered and recorded a respectable 5.9m, said Hazel was always being told off at home for spitting but she was worried Hazel might freeze under pressure.

Hazel came through like a champion with a 50cm spit.

New Zealand record holder Aaron "Thundertongue" Collins was back along with his four children, who also entered. Emma (11) tied for a win in the junior girls.

Mr Collins’ record of 14.25m, set in 2018, remained standing at the end of the day.

A gusty wind was making things difficult, Mr Collins said.

Simon Oliphant, of Melbourne, with his children Charlie (6) and Lucy (9), who all won places in the New Zealand cherry stone spitting competition in Cromwell yesterday. Photo: Cromwell & Districts Promotions Group

He lined up at least six times yesterday to achieve his final result of 9.3m, which tied him in first place with Simon Oliphant, of Melbourne, in the men’s section.

Cromwell and Districts Promotion Group event organiser Kelly Cruickshank-Giles said the event was first held in 2006 and the format had largely stayed the same.

Cherry pie making and eating competitions had been added in past years but had not been continued, she said.

"People just wanted to spit."

With around 60 people paying their $2 for three cherries, donated by Jackson Orchards, there was a smaller field than last year’s 82.

It was likely the day’s hot temperatures had sent people to the water for the day, Mrs Cruickshank-Giles said.

The women’s title was won by Anna Bassett with 6.8m.

The junior (6-15 years old) female was shared by Emma Collins and Isla Kamo with 6.1m, while Adam Nicholson won the junior male with 6m.

By Julie Asher