Cultural centre plan

A new cultural centre proposed for Cromwell could be built within five years, a group says.

Plans for a multipurpose community cultural centre are being driven by the Cromwell Cultural Centre Group for possible inclusion in the Cromwell master plan.

The group wants to demolish Cromwell's 60-year-old memorial hall and have a new multipurpose cultural centre built on the site.

The group updated the Cromwell Community Board on progress during the public forum at this week's board meeting, having first outlined its plans to the board in March.

The group said the local community could create and implement the vision over five years.

"Our plan is five years, from a `yes' from council, and with their support."

Community board chairman Neil Gillespie said the timing of upcoming local elections made formal decision-making around the project difficult.

Central Otago District Council planning and environment executive manager Louise van der Voort said the group needed to ensure the community was "prepared to pay for it".

The group said a draft business plan, relationships with Ngai Tahu and ongoing consultation with the community were some of the things it was working on at present.

An update was also made at Wednesday's council meeting in Alexandra.