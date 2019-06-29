Darts family hits the bullseye with four generations

Making up four generations of darts players are (from left) Rhonda Bell, Josh Bell, Shirley Bell and Eli Roscoe-Bell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

As far as sporting family traditions go, the Bell family, of Alexandra, are a steady force in darts.

The love of the sport is shared by four generations of a proud Bell clan, led by 81-year-old veteran Shirley Bell.

"My kids learnt how to subtract from the dartboard and that was much more fun on paper," she said.

Now daughter Rhonda Bell (58), grandson Josh Bell (37) and great-grandson Eli Roscoe-Bell (16) have caught the bug, participating in more competitive forms in recent times.

Shirley's involvement in darts dates back about 60 years.

"I followed my parents' interest in darts. There was always a dartboard in the home."

She was part of a contingent that formed a darts club in Alexandra in the late 1950s, making her one of the town's pioneers of the sport.

Both Josh and his eldest son Eli continue to fly the flag for the family.

With the dartboards omnipresent across various homes of the family, Josh said he was always encouraged to play and practise.

"It's something that I have filtered on to my children. Eli has been throwing darts since he was old enough to throw them and I assume I was the same."

As a 12-year-old, Josh recalls being thrown into the competitive club night climate by his grandparents when the family was based in Nelson.

"I played darts on and off socially for many years; however, it has not been until recently that I have started to put more focus into it."

Dunstan High pupil Eli is now competing in weekly dart nights at the Alexandra District Club.

The father and son pairing have their sights set on next year's South Island Championships, including the junior event in which Eli is likely to compete.

As a mother-daughter duo, Shirley and Rhonda recently clinched the ladies pairs in the Alexandra District Club Darts Competition.

Rhonda also regards her win in the Bowie Cup drawn pairs with Arch Mason as a key achievement.

"Although I have always loved the social aspect of the game, it has only been recently that I have become more involved in competition and club darts."

This year she competed in the Clubs New Zealand South Island Championships in Nelson, lining up in the singles, women's pairs and mixed pairs events which she described as "a great experience".

Elsewhere, Shirley's son, Alan, holds the men's singles and champion of champions titles at the local Alexandra club.

"I can say that over the years we have all had our share of the silver," Shirley said.

Earlier this year, the Alexandra District Club hosted the inaugural tournament challenge in memory of Shirley's late husband, Goldy, in which all four generations participated.

A "popular winner" at the event was grandson Josh who won the Goldy Bell Button.