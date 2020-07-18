Demolition start of $11m rebuild

Maniototo Area School’s old technology block has been reduced to rubble.

Demolition work on the Ranfurly school’s ageing block began this week and the site is almost clear.

Principal Joe Ferdinands said yesterday the demolition marked the first stage in what would be an $11million full school rebuild.

That meant replacing almost all the school’s buildings, some of which dated back to 1937 and were no longer fit for purpose, Mr Ferdinands said.

First to fall was the hard materials (woodwork) and food technology block. He expected the site to be almost clear by the time pupils returned from holiday on Monday.

Built in 1953, the tech block was extensively remodelled in 1976 but had undergone only routine maintenance since.

The block would be replaced by a state-of-the-art building housing hard materials, food technology, science and art.

He hoped construction of the new block would begin in about two weeks, Mr Ferdinands said.

Upon completion, the next stage of the redevelopment would begin with the demolition of another of the school buildings, he said.