Dry weather hits Ranfurly water supply

A boil water notice has been issued for Ranfurly as parched conditions leave reservoirs "critically low".

Residents and visitors are being urged to boil all water for drinking, food preparation, cooking and cleaning teeth until further notice.

"The reservoirs are critically low, which can compromise drinking water safety," the Central Otago District Council said in a statement.

Drinking water tankers will be in place by midday at Maniototo Hospital on Tyrone Street and Maniototo Area School on Caulfeild Street.