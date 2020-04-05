Firefighters use extra protective gear for hospital leak

dunstan_hospital_photo_by_odt_5209f67e1a.jpg Dunstan Hospital. Photo: ODT

When Clyde volunteer firefighters helped deal with a ceiling leak at Dunstan Hospital yesterday they could also try out their coronavirus precautions for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Clyde Chief Fire Officer Stephen Gee said firefighters were alerted at 6.48am, and spent nearly 90 minutes dealing with the situation, which resulted from an apparent equipment fault in a low pressure water pipe.

A couple of patients were moved for convenience in dealing with the situation, but the incident did not result in major disruption to the hospital, and only part of one ward was affected by the leak.

Firefighters were able to control the water flow, and helped with mopping up in part of the ward.

Two plumbers also dealt with the water pipe problem.

Because of the coronavirus lockdown, Clyde volunteer firefighters had not been carrying out their normal group training work, and the call-out gave them the chance to test out their personal protective equipment and precautionary tactics which would be standard during the lockdown, Mr Gee said.

As well as their usual protective gear, as a precauton firefighters also used disposable gloves and masks, and used bleach disinfectant extensively on tarpaulins used at the scene.

Firefighters limited their initial response on the fire appliance to four volunteer firefighters, until the situation could be clarified, and then further firefighters were deployed.

The overall response, and precautionary use of personal protective equipment, and the laundry and disinfecting aspects of the aftermath had all gone "very, very well", he said.