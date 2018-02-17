Four injured in crash near Arrowtown

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Arrowtown this evening. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Four people have been taken to Lakes District Hospital after a crash near Arrowtown this evening.

Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said initial indications are a white Mitsubishi was pulling out from the intersection of Lake Hayes-Arrowtown road to head towards Queenstown about 5.45pm.

“This vehicle hasn’t allowed itself enough space to pull out.”

The car was hit by a large green truck and trailer travelling towards Cromwell, in an 80kmh zone, causing extensive damage to the back, left side of the Mitsubishi.

No further details are available at present.