Four injured in crash near Arrowtown

    By Tracey Roxburgh
    Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash near Arrowtown this evening. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh
    Four people have been taken to Lakes District Hospital after a crash near Arrowtown this evening.

    Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said initial indications are a white Mitsubishi was pulling out from the intersection of Lake Hayes-Arrowtown road to head towards Queenstown about 5.45pm.

    “This vehicle hasn’t allowed itself enough space to pull out.”

    The car was hit by a large green truck and trailer travelling towards Cromwell, in an 80kmh zone, causing extensive damage to the back, left side of the Mitsubishi.

    No further details are available at present.

