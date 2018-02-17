Four injured in crash near Arrowtown

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been taken to Lakes District Hospital after a crash near Arrowtown this evening.
Sergeant Steve Watt, of Queenstown, said initial indications are a white Mitsubishi was pulling out from the intersection of Lake Hayes-Arrowtown road to head towards Queenstown about 5.45pm.
“This vehicle hasn’t allowed itself enough space to pull out.”
The car was hit by a large green truck and trailer travelling towards Cromwell, in an 80kmh zone, causing extensive damage to the back, left side of the Mitsubishi.
No further details are available at present.