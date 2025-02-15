'Love ya heaps mate': Family pays tribute to Cromwell Gorge crash victim

Police closed the highway for several hours following the crash. Photo: Julie Asher

The brother of a man killed in a crash on a Central Otago highway earlier this week says words "cannot express how much I'll miss this fella".

A death notice for Grant William Flynn, 43, describes him as a "dearly loved and devoted Dad" of two children, an "adored partner" and a loved son and brother.

Flynn was killed when a motorcycle and a ute crashed in the Cromwell Gorge (State Highway 8) on Wednesday.

Both the motorcyclist and the ute driver died at the scene. Another person in the ute was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

In a social media post Flynn's brother Craig said: "Words cannot express how much I'll miss this fella.

He said Grant was "the most loyal, genuine, hard-working son, brother, father, partner, son-in-law, nephew anybody could wish for".

"Unfortunately Grant's life was taken far too short on Wednesday as a result of a vehicle accident in Cromwell.

"Poor Grant didn't deserve this and I'll never get to have a beer or chat with this good bugger ever again.

"RIP Grant, love ya heaps mate."

He said a celebration of Grant's life would be held be in Cromwell on Wednesday at 2pm.

A police spokeswoman this week said they could not confirm the cause of the crash until an investigation had been completed, and that inquiries into fatal crashes were complex and could take "some time" to complete.

